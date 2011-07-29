This year will see the fourth edition of the world-famous charity watch auction, which offers 40 unique timepieces for sale by the leading horological auction house Antiquorum.

Personally backed by Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Only Watch auction is an initiative which provides donations to vital research into Muscular Dystrophy; a highly debilitating neuromuscular disease which affects one boy in 3,500, meaning 250,000 children, teenagers and young adults globally according to the Monaco Association against Muscular Dystrophy.

In order to get an insight into how much the Only Watch auction helps fund valuable research, the September 2009 edition of Only Watch auction helped raise an incredible €2.5m; which was then donated to 18 scientific partners with teams comprising of 90 researchers, clinicians and chemists.

This year, 40 of the most prestigious and innovative Swiss watchmakers have each created a unique and special timepiece for the show, including revered watchmakers; Audemars Piguet, Bell & Ross, Blu, Blancpain, Bovet Fleurier, Breguet, Celsius X VI II, Chanel, Chaumet, Chopard, Corum, Cyrus, De Bethune, Delacour, Dewitt, Franck Muller, Frederique Constant, Girard-Perregaux, Glashutte Original, Harry Winston, Hermes, Hublot, Ikepod, Jaquet Droz, Laurent Ferrier, Louis Vuitton, Maurice Lacroix, MB&F, Montblanc, Patek Phillipe, Piaget, Richard Mille, Romain Jerome, Tag Heuer, Ulysse Nardin, Urwerk, Vacheron Constantin, Van Cleef & Arpels, Vulcain and Zenith.

The Monaco Yacht Show also acts on behalf of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation which is driven to accelerate international projects and solutions for the sustainment of the environment whilst encouraging sustainable and equitable management of natural resources.

Not only does the Monaco Yacht Show act as a perfect platform for valuable charity work toward extremely worthy causes, but from the 21st – 24th of September, the Monaco Yacht Show helps boost local economy by attracting hundreds of influential guests, luxury consumers and superyachts to Port Hercules and the surrounding hotels, bars, restaurants, shops and tourist attractions.