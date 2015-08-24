“I’ve sailed around South East Asia and participated in all the regattas in the region, but it is a totally different story being on board The Maltese Falcon,” explains Mr Lee Jian. “I am astonished by all the amazing points The Maltese Falcon has and for me, it’s like a dream come true.”

To both stay on The Maltese Falcon is one level of luxury, but to be invited into the Perini Navi Cup with the Italian built Perini fleet is something most can only dream. Watch the full video above for more information.