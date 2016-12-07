Before we head to the docks of the Royal Visun Yacht Club to get a glimpse into the market as it is today, we get to grips with the exhibition on-hand.

Yachts

A nod toward current regional demand is reflected in the yachts on display. A wide showcase of vessels 24 metres and below dominate the docks, taking primary priority over the large yacht market.

Previous editions of the show have always hinted at the very gradual evolution of the market, once picked as the next up and coming region for the superyacht industry.

Speaking with Peter Hürzeler last year, the Owner and Managing Partner of Ocean Independence perfectly encapsulated the view of the superyacht community.

“We are here to find out what the China market can eventually produce,” explains Hürzeler. “For most companies in our business China is not yet a big element in our annual turnover … It is a bit of an El Dorado question, it could be that it’s not there, or it could be that it is there and it will be huge for the yachting industry.”

But, with a large fleet of motor yachts on the water, the support from historical yacht builders and masters of the 30-100ft bracket (i.e. the Beneteau, Sunseeker, Azimut and Ferretti groups) shows that progress remains on a gradual upward trend across the smaller end of the spectrum and a cultural turn toward the water.

From beautifully crafted day cruisers to tenders and toys, the largest spectrum of yachts on display this year include the return of the 44-metre superyacht Bliss, the 29m Sanlorenzo SL96, the 25m Arcadia A-85 and the 21m Monte Carlo MCY70.

We’ll be taking an in-depth look at the progression of the yachting market in Asia as well delivering interviews with exhibitors surrounding the behaviour of today's Chinese HNWI.

Luxury

China Rendezvous may be the primary yachting exhibition of China, but the display of private aviation, supercars and ultra-luxury products speaks directly to the elite clientele it attracts; a market which is expected to turn out in full-force later this week.

Brands such as Bentley, Hublot, Rolls Royce, Baccarat, Hearts on Fire, Dom Perignon, Moet Chandon, Chow Tai Fook and Captial Jet represent the lifestyle on offer to the connoisseurs of China, with a world of products to admire and take away on the day.

The bridge between art, yachting and life in this four-day display is all-encompassing, and we look forward to building a bigger picture of HNWI activity across Asia from the 8th-11th. In the meantime, you can get up to speed with all of our interviews and insights from last year here.