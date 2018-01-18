On board at the Antigua Charter Show, Captain Mike O’Neill and his crew told us the story of 61.3-metre (201’1”) Katharine, and what she has to offer for those looking to charter a true home on the water.

Cherry wood interiors, extensively marbled bathrooms and nautical stripes on deck furnishings all add to Katharine’s timeless feel. However, it’s just before you step on board that Katharine’s magnificent curves begin to make you ooze over her opulent appeal. Katharine is oh-so elegant; the kind of superyacht that would make Gatsby feel at home. She has class and style, yet is warm and inviting enough to bring together the whole family.

Discussing her layout, Captain Mike began, “Katharine is an incredibly family-orientated yacht. We’ve had quite a number of families chartering on board. It’s just amazing with all the guest cabins on the same level.” He elaborates, “So you’ve got mum and dad and granny and grandpa and all the children… it’s like being in a home where you’re all on the same level.”

And he’s right; the interior really flows, adding to her graceful experience. Mike describes further, “You’ve got the huge open spaces, the sundeck, where you can have your 3 generations of family all having a wonderful time in the same area.”

With the self-playing piano enhancing the ambience on board, we discussed Katharine’s 2017 refit with Chief Stewardess, Rosie Finn. “They really started a fresh, they made it a lot lighter and kind of gave their own touch which made it a lot more homely,” she began. But her favourite place on board? Rosie continues, “I think the grand-salon where we have the piano is a really lovely place for our cocktail hours so that's usually with the piano playing in the background. It usually gets a nice little atmosphere going in there.”

It’s this atmosphere that creates a charter experience like no other. From 1920’s cocktail hour to a superyacht that creates spaces for granny and grandchild alike, the balance of classic and contemporary on Katharine is excellent. However it’s not all about the glamour; out on the water, Katharine and her multi-lingual crew can make for an adventure to compete with any other.

Deckhand, Mark Scales describes the outdoor experience that guests can expect as part of the package; “For the really adventurous we’ve got the scuba-gear, the great little sailboat and then those a little less adventurous, we have snorkelling, we’ve got seabobos… and that’s the best part as a deck crew member, seeing a whole family just chilling in the water!”

Available for charter with Burgess in the Caribbean this season and in the Mediterranean this summer, Katharine offers a stately space for up to 12 family members to enjoy.