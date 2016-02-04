Gaudeamus is a perfect reflection of a timeless and elegant lifestyle, encapsulating a bygone era of luxury on the water, and at 35 metres this motor yacht offers more to the eye than it may first seem.



Hand drawn by world famous Italian naval architect Paolo Scanu, with an interior layout created by the design studio of Leese Robertson Freeman, Gaudeamus is a classic yacht with the elegance of simple on-the-water living.



This yacht may measure 35 metres, however it has the accommodation space of a 50 metre, sleeping a total of 10 people on board with a total of 6 crew. The layout includes four guest cabins and master suite which leads to an open sun deck, alfresco dining aft and a swim platform; everything a good cruise with friends or family requires.



Inside, the full 23’ beam opens up the yacht to produce more space for relaxation or entertainment. A highlight of its interior design is the tray ceiling with the overhead panels cut in a curving pattern with swirls of mini lights to give the impression of stars at night to bring the outside in.



A dining area for 10 can provide internal entertainment before moving to the sun-deck for cocktails as dusk settles in, while adventurous owners may opt to take Gaudeamus out of the Mediterranean and across the Atlantic for a change of scenery.



Having spent time in both the Med and the U.S., as well as breezing through the Atlantic crossing challenge thanks to the 13 knot speed making a comfortable and silent long range journey. Her draft of 2.5 metres is well placed for cruising the islands of the Bahamas or the Greek isles, and her build of all-aluminium provides stability and comfort during any journey.



Click here to get in touch with the broker or just to find out more about this incredible access to the unbridled superyacht lifestyle.