With a large beam of 11.20-metres and a draft of 3.70-metres, Hull F74 is a voluminous yacht built of high-tensile steel and aluminium with a total gross tonnage of 950. While little is known about the new project, the stile speaks for itself.

The design is flowing, yet imposing with a signature Italian flair and space on board for all modern superyacht amenities. Designed in-house, and rapidly moving toward the water in Pisa, the F74 is a five-deck superyacht which merges exterior style with outdoor areas to create an onboard lifestyle, with a mysterious interior which we look forward to seeing in the near future.

Powered by two Caterpillar engines, the F74 is set to reach a top speed of 17 knots and will undoubtedly be a mainstay superyacht across the Mediterranean following its launch and delivery.

This is part of an upcoming fleet of the Italian yacht builders, and a departure from classic style; so, we’re looking forward to bringing you more as details emerge from the construction process.