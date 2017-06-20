Four superyachts make up The Collection; their entitlement born from the creative collaboration of some of the world's top yacht designers. Pushing the boundaries of what a superyacht can actually offer within the too-familiar constraints of stylish lines and exterior stylings are collaborators Luiz de Basto, Bob van den Meiracker and Andrew Langton.

Azure Yacht Design, with a project headed by designer Bob van den Meiracker, was responsible for the design of NEXT and DREAM presented earlier this year. NEXT is a pure design, architectured to provide the experience of a 70m superyacht within the confines of a 50m, while DREAM is of a sportier style set to prove PRIME as a diverse building platform.

CALOU was the third piece of the puzzle. Her exterior design draws softly graded shadows and sharp contours and was given by Raymond Langton who boasts an impressive portfolio of successful projects (Lürssen's 94m Global and the Nobiskrug's 74m Mogambo, to name but a few).

However, PRISMA is the latest of the collection to be unveiled to the market for sale. For this project, DeBasto Designs were invited to collaborate with PRIME Megayacht Platform and in turn created a masterpiece with a deep sense of peace and relaxation ingrained ingeniously throughout; alongside the extremely slick lines we've come to expect from its Miami-based designer who has worked with some of the world's leading shipyards, including Heesen and Feadship.

Luiz De Basto himself took to the challenge remarking, ''The ocean is the last free territory on this planet. PRISMA is designed for that, for the last free territory... let’s enjoy it while we can.'' The end product? A true Semi-Custom product where divine proportions meets modern design; a vessel on board which the owner will never tire.

With four exciting potential superyachts in the pipeline, stay tuned for more details of The Prime Megayacht Platform Collection here.