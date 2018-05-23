The Contemporary Edge of Ouranos

Built to an immaculate standard by Italian shipyard Admiral Yachts, the 50-metre Ouranos is a contemporary solution for charter guests looking to embark across both the East and West Med this summer. Designed by Unielle Yacht Design, the simple, angular lines and modern profile of Ouranos make this 2016 launch is a formidable addition to the global fleet.

But, while she may have a strong first impression aesthetically, Ouranos expertly uses an intelligent layout (maintaining the below 500GT volume) to create a spacious superyacht with global appeal. A few notable spaces include the incredible beach club (with terrace and gym) and the open interior spaces with full-height windows running between both large saloons.

Her interiors, designed by Gian Marco Campanino, are a minimalistic play on light and space. Speaking to Superyachts.com recently, the architect discussed the use of extremely high-quality materials to bring an entire atmospheric concept to life, commenting: “Delicate bright suede covered wall and ceilings; stillness of clear skies were translated into clean lines, to emphasize the sense of purity. Darkness and luminosity were re-interpreted by dark Macassar ebony wood, in opposition to huge floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, full of light.”

On deck, the exterior spaces offer up the chance to dine al fresco against your chosen backdrop or relax on the sundeck (featuring jacuzzi) with guests. Alternatively, take to the water with the arsenal of toys on offer; including a 14-metre tender which can reach blistering top speeds of up to 70-knots.

The ethos of adventure and enjoyment run throughout Ouranos, bringing the contemporary superyacht lifestyle to the water in unparalleled style. Available for charter through IYC, this is an unmissable option for those taking to the Mediterranean this summer.