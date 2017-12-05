This design was created to keep the guests in contact with the sea at all times, with open spaces, innovative layouts and large windows. With 86-metres of length, Harrison Eidsgaard has a lot of room to install the latest facilities and creative edges to make the most of life on board.

A huge part of any journey, toys and tenders empower the concept of ‘exploration’ and thanks to specially designed areas specifically created to house water toys and tenders worked into the overall design in a genius manner. A notable example of this is the forward davit, capable of lifting launching and hauling tenders and toys up to 50 tons; opening up new possibilities in terms of submarines and large tenders.

The wish to create a functional yacht and to ensure easy operations for the crew strategically drove the design of the yacht’s outer lines too, with an eye to obtaining a layout that would keep the guest living areas separate from the service areas where the crew will be operating.

Considering the ‘Explorer’ character of the yacht, the project features airy interior spaces with extensive glazed surfaces in the guest areas, first and foremost in the salons, allowing to enjoy navigation to the fullest regardless of outside weather conditions.

Similarly, the interior layout and décor have been conceived to maximise onboard comfort and relaxation, thanks to magnificent panoramic views. It is not by chance that one of the key areas onboard is a spectacular terrace running along the entire Owner’s deck, recreating the atmosphere of an exclusive loft in New York and letting the family enjoy the utmost privacy and intimacy, especially during long-range cruising.

“Versatility, functionality, and elegance are the core features of our shipyard’s timeless yachts. Our close cooperation with leading international designers like Harrison Eidsgaard allows us to propose explorer yachts that have always been part of our DNA.

Indeed, as early as in the 1980s CRN was a pioneer in the design and construction of an explorer yacht, the first one in international pleasure boating - the F100, designed by Gerhard Gilgenast in 1982. With Harrison Eisdgaard, we now want to go back to those values that have led us to be what we are today. We are really excited about this new cooperation, which has resulted in a very original concept”, declared CRN’s Chief Commercial Officer Stefano De Vivo.

“We have developed an explorer yacht capable of ensuring great functionality and ease of use while also boasting stylish exterior lines and spacious areas in direct contact with the sea, so as to meet the future Owners’ passion and love. Unprecedented, state-of-the-art solutions like the ones found onboard this yacht is the result of the long-standing experience and expertise of a historical shipyard like CRN”, declared Harrison Eidsgaard designers.

The new 86-metre Explorer Yacht can boast functionality, innovation and dynamism among its main strengths, which go hand in hand with the great comfort of interiors, resulting in unmatched pleasure during navigation and a constant relationship with the sea. We look forward to bringing you more on the Explorer project as it progresses toward the yard.