Dynamiq and Porsche

The GTT115 a collaboration of yacht specialist Dynamiq with Porsche Studio F.A. encompassed the goal to create an exclusive series of all-aluminium superyachts, complimented with the DNA of automotive giants Porsche. The 35 metre in-build superyacht, the GTT115, is rumoured to make waves at the yard's Viareggio facility in September 2017. Key elements include a superyacht pool and al fresco dining area-perfect to delve into serenity as you make waves across the Mediterranean. Its sleek and stylish lines are signature to Porsche- sporty yet elegant. Its interior, a boastful three or four luxury cabins, showcase rich beige leather and an expansive surface of warm Sahara Noir marble.

Roland Heiler, Managing Director of Porsche Design Studio, commented previously on this monumental collaboration, marking of a move towards a new league of yacht owners who are open to innovation. “Taking the spirit of high-performance sportscar styling to the high seas, the Dynamiq GTT 115 is designed to appeal to car lovers and forward-thinking yacht owners who appreciate the advantages of speed, style and our philosophy of intelligent performance" says Roland Heiler.

Aston Martin and Quintessence Yachts

The impeccable new Aston Martin powerboat, the AM37S prototype took centre stage at Monaco Yacht Show 2016, along with amazing features we experienced first hand. Remarkably stamped with Quintessence Yachts credibility, its ability to cruise at 30 knots makes it a smooth ride. Aside from this motion magnificence, its unrivaled craftsmanship; the ability to blend luxe and performance, are evidenced by its carbon fibre hull and carbon cockpit details. This fusion of hand-stitched leather and teak decks offer only the most glamorous and durable refuge to the ocean. Its finest edge; the vast choice of colours, allowing each AM37 to be personalised to its owner’s personal requirements. The impressive ability to match your Aston Martin car and boat making it a stand-out creation.

Claydon Reeves and Rolls-Royce

With a sole aim to achieve unique and progressive designs, it's no suprise Rolls-Royce chose to partner with the talented team at Claydon Reeves. Revealing the Aeroboat S6 Concept this year was just one of their thriving projects under their belt. Turning the heads of many on just collaboration potential alone, British craftsmanship was illustrated at its best with this 19.7-metre Aeroboat S6. A classic, timeless design paid homage to tradition while this unrestrained design that sees beyond future desires and into the realm of the unimaginable. Take its teardrop shaped open cockpit, the central mid-ship seating area that conceals a dining table, leading to the aft swim platform. The top speed of the Aeroboat S6 with a light load is estimated at 48 knots, so expect to skim the ocean in style and comfort with this power-partnership.

Palmer Johnson and Bugatti

The world renowned French supercar makers Bugatti collaboration with luxury boat builder Palmer Johnson took the design world by storm with a 20-metre yacht the Niniette 66. Its expansive, sweeping lines curve up to create the yacht’s slender superstructure, with both a hull and deck made from carbon-fibre. Buyers can apply a two-tone Chiron inspired colour scheme offering all the sumptuous luxe desired, and the obvious Bugatti details burst with brilliance here; trimmed leather, and a stunning natural blue morta oak. With a performance of a top speed of 44 knots – almost 51mph, a more powerful 1,200bhp engine is also on the list. Reside to its jacuzzi, with a sun lounging pad and bar placed in the centre, or immerse into the true feeling of a Bugatti, with its iconic steering wheel gives you all the dazzling transcendence of an automotive experience with the euphoria of a yacht.

We await many of these concepts and collaborations to come into fruition, as we follow the developments of some of the most key industry experts teaming to stun the naval industry through design, build and unrivalled innovation.