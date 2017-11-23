Onboard Southern Star, a shining member of the Westport 112 fleet, it is evident to see that comfort transpires from its deck to decor, a sumptuous space with the flair of tradition and a dash of the contemporary. With the evolving trends and desires of the American client, Westport's 112 goes beyond the allure of an ocean home and reflects an answer to the lifestyle demands of American owners in all 34.14-metres to enjoy.

"They like the fact that our product is turnkey, it's a complete package and makes the buying process easy for them," states Daryl Wakefield. "What they want to be able to do is have time with their families and time with their good friends, have the privacy. It's just easy for them."

Simplicity, ease, predictability; these seem to be the words that affirm, in the yachting world at least, the answer to an American owner, the turn-key quality that brings American clients time and time again to a Westport.

How lifestyle demands of the American client feed into a Westport design is reflected throughout; "The layouts work for the American client. The country kitchen on the 112 everyone is copying or tried to copy." states Alex Rogers, Director of Sales.

Other elements of the vessel that both answer to, and maintain, the faithful American buyer is the nature of their models. "The 112s are an entry-level" explains Alex, "then we build the model so they have stepping stones to move up when they're ready as their family enjoy the boat."

Reinstating its unshakeable position both as a classic American yard, but also as a custom-line curator of some of the most elegant, easily delivered and undisputably reputable vessels, it is easy to see the role in which American heritage plays to an American owner. Westport's rich lineage is signified by its committed, often intergenerational team of workers; "We have many 3rd generation employees, either their children or grandchildren are picking up from that, so we're really proud of that." shares Daryl Wakefield.

With the strength of the American Market described across the show as what could be the second 'American Boom' following the early 2000s, consumer confidence remains at its highest and the optimism, spirit and sentiment- unrivalled.

Yet, aside from the cultural, political and economic factors that surround the strength of the thriving American market, what is it really about for the American buyer according to the President of Westport? "This is a time they can make an expenditure like this, get back into family time and enjoy the product. It's time!"