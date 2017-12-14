Vitality: A Fresh Take on Stripped-back Superyacht Style

The Berlin-based designer came to the fore this month with the steel and aluminium superyacht design dubbed Vitality this 2017. Conceptually, this is a project which is begging to be brought to the water, technically, a superyacht which offers endless space with a 5180 gross tonnage and 17.30-metre (57ft) beam. Vitality, the latest look at the superyacht lifestyle from designer Theodoros Fotiadis, is a 118-metre exercise in elegance. With huge space, timeless style and endless layout possibilities, it brings to life the retro modernism of any contemporary project, merging space and style with magnificence.

Project Redwood: An Update from the Design Studio

Nuvolari-Lenard, one of the most innovative and largest yacht design studios in the world, released new design details of Project Redwood in 2017, a 139-metre Lurssen spectacle expected to be delivered to delighted new owners in 2019. Confirming that the superyacht will have a realm of endless capabilities, to name a few; the ability to land two helicopters on the decks and a fleet of tenders (even up to a size of 15-metres), making venturing off and arriving in comfort seamless as ever. Aside from being the perfect family vessel for afternoons of adrenaline, it will have efficient, long-range cruising capabilities for independent global exploration, ideal for freedom and discovery.

Superyacht Project Cosmos: A Gateway to the Galaxy

The 90-metre Cosmos superyacht project, a new design collaboration between Luiz DeBasto and Oceanco, is an immersion into nature in an ethereal dimension. On board the outside world merges with the interior to create a new universe of luxury and serenity; capturing the very essence of sailing the great beyond.

"The glass dome, while it looks simple, is extremely complex in order to comply with all the regulations" says Luiz DeBasto. The glass is UV protected and can be dimmed or colored to enhance any desired mood. On the outside the dome looks like it's floating above the hull, a vision to behold.

Closer Look: Explorer Project 'Days' Headed to the Blue

With a 68-metre custom explorer yacht under construction, CCN Yachting - in collaboration with the yacht’s owner and builder AES Yachting - has assigned Burgess Yachts as the central agents responsible for bringing ‘Days’ to the water. Part of an all-new explorer range of ICE Yachts, M/Y Days is under construction in the AES facilities in Turkey with the view of delivery to her owner in Spring 2018. Her interior, a plush nude tone of creams merge to create a simple yet classic look of contemporary elegance, matching Project Days external.

Rossinavi & Pininfarina Present the Aurea Superyacht

Pininfarina, the iconic Italian design studio, has joined forces with the craftsmen at Rossinavi to present Aurea; a superyacht concept with fluid lines and unparalleled lifestyle.

Taking the design DNA of Pininfarina, the studio responsible for automotive classics such as the Cisitalia 202 and the Ferrari Testarossa, Aurea is an evolutionary creation made for those who want to explore the water in style. With a focus on lifestyle thanks to its record-size beach club - unusual for a 70-metre superyacht - and huge exterior spaces with two swimming pools and water access on both sides of the hull.

We're looking forward to bringing you more in-depth design retrospectives across the coming weeks as we move into 2018.