Albeit the final day’s winds were light and forced the abandonment of the afternoon’s race through La Maddalena archipelago, the previous days races provided a fleet of Dubois yachts with glorious competition and evening events to discuss the finer points of each race.

Due to conditions on Day 3, winners of race one were confirmed as the overall victors, and the 46 metre Ganesha claimed the 2015 Dubois Cup. Second place went to first-time participant Nirvana, another Vitters-built yacht and at 54 metres in length, the largest of the yachts present here in Sardinia. In third place, also participating in the event for the first time, was Alcanara, at 29m the ‘baby’ of the superyacht fleet.

YCCS Commodore, Riccardo Bonadeo, summed-up the spirit of the event during the final prize giving: “This is a wonderful gathering of superyachts in a friendly and convivial atmosphere. We have had three great days and our thanks must go to Ed Dubois for designing these beautiful boats and of course to the owners for bringing them here to our waters. We look forward to seeing an even more impressive fleet in 2017 to help us celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the foundation of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda.”

The event was concluded in the original style of prize giving and parties around the iconic Yacht Club Costa Smeralda pool as the sun goes down.