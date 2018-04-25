Created in the distinctive style of Wally, this yacht features sleek hull lines, contemporary design language and a mean edge in terms of performance under sail. Fast, very fast, and comfortable, this brand-new Wally 93 is a luxury regatta contender coined as a ‘new generation superyacht’ by her builders.

“The Wally 93 fully reflects the Wally DNA to combine exceptional cruising capabilities and maxi racing performance” describes Luca Bassani, Wally and Wally Class president “Additionally, the deck is ultra-clean with huge living areas.”

“The design of the Wally 93 benefits from the experience of Open Season, one of the Wally Class leaders, and of the Maxi72 winners of the last four worlds, all designed by Judel Vrolijk.” continues Bassani, “The Wally 93 is very light and powerful with a featherweight 35,5 tons, in fact a displacement in the region of the Wally 80 Nahita she replaces, and a sail area/displacement ratio as powerful as that of the Wallycentos”.

In terms of performance, the details of engineering surround centred weights amidship to minimize pitching, a lifting keel offers variable draft for shallower cruising grounds and cutting-edge rigging and architecture to reduce drag and expand on comfort.

"A Wally is the perfect syntheses between a high performance cruising yacht and a competitive racer " says Rolf Vrolijk of Judel Vrolijk & Co., responsible of the Wally 93 naval architecture “This new design is streamlined for the Wally Class racing circuit, that is the most competitive racing in high performance cruising yachts in the Mediterranean.”

“Very powerful upwind with the same draft as the Wallycento, the new Nahita will be able to keep her lane after the start on the first upwind leg. The performance are optimised for the light to medium conditions: the yacht will have the ability to start surfing in even lower true wind speed than the Wallycentos, and easily capable to exceed the true wind speed” concludes Vrolijk.

On board, The Wally 93 introduces a new deck style that camouflages the central social cockpit and the coamings, looking like a full flush with plenty of living areas, unobstructed from any manoeuvre.

As usual with all the Wallys, the new Nahita has full luxury interiors but her weight concentration has been optimised placing the saloon area forward of the mast and the crew cabin and galley amid-ships.

Additionally, the salon has more privacy than in the standard layouts because it is separated from the access to downbelow: the companionway leads to the passageway of the crew and guest cabins and to the galley area. Enhanced privacy also for the owners area, located forward the salon, while the two guest cabins are aft

The new Nahita is built using the most advanced composite technology, providing for the reduced displacement and increased rigidity. The building materials are like those used in the America’s cup boats: high modulus unidirectional carbon fiber, and CNC female carbon fiber mould; bringing a new beast to the water in true Italian contemporary style.