The Effortless Elegance of Apogee

Launched in 2003, Apogee was designed in-house by the Italian craftsmen and construction experts at Codecasa and boasts a classic elegance which maintains a timeless yachting edge. Ideal for stretches across the East & West Mediterranean, Apogee features five decks, each with its own attraction for entertaining and a lift attending all levels.

The interiors are imbued with a sense of stately comfort, emphasised by rich mahogany and notable design elements such as a 22-foot-long backlit onyx-topped bar; modeled after Monaco’s Cafe de Paris and Miami’s Delano Hotel. The chance for formal dining is almost too much to turn down given the rich and welcoming surroundings mixed with an opulent sense of grandeur.

Through to the saloon and the intimate seating arrangement, open spaces and stunning bar space serves to fulfill all forms of function, from catch ups to conference and after dinner revelry. Including lighting and atmospheric additions bringing the party to life.

The morning sun is best caught on the sun-deck with ample space for bathing, relaxing and taking time to soak in the Jacuzzi. Alternatively, head to the tender garage to open up an arsenal of toys to spend time on the water. Apogee available for both sale and charter, earning a focal place on Superyachts.com thanks to its wide-appeal and effortless elegance.