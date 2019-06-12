The start of Quantum’s construction is nearing, and with each passing development it becomes more apparent that she will be one of the most cutting edge boats on the water. “We are exploring the option of hydrogen propulsion using the Quantum platform as a test bed,” Ken tells us, “This work is being carried out in collaboration and under the guidance of the top hydrogen research team in Holland.”

With both exterior and interior styling masterminded by Ken’s firm, Quantum will possess many innovative features, including stacked twin swimming pools aft. “The lower pool is a salt water pool, and doubles as a ‘drive-in’ pool for the major tender,” the designer explains, “Above it is the fresh water pool, with a structural glass bottom bringing light to the Beach Club and Gym.”

Although Quantum is vast, it is clear that things do not get put on the back burner at Ken Freivokh Design. Work is also ticking along on 85m ‘X’ - which, Ken informs us, is now 88m. “We have extended the aft sections with very exciting open aft decks,” he says, “The yacht is being transported from Delta Shipyard in Seattle to Greece, to be completed by Golden Yachts.”

Also ticking along is a Turquoise 74m, whose details are yet to enter the public domain. Despite this, Ken is able to give us some preliminary particulars on what is due to be a project for the ages: “She sports a triple height atrium with a double height space and balcony overlooking the entrance,” he says, “One quite special feature is a fully appointed handsome wine cellar fully open to the upper saloon.”

As is made apparent by the amount of large yachts in the pipeline at Ken Freivokh Design, the firm pioneer in the design of such builds; a trend which Ken puts down to the levels of innovation implicit in the company culture. “Our team is known for lateral thinking and unique solutions, and that is the nature of most of our larger projects,” he says, “We developed Stiletto with Oceanco, Fortissimo with Fincantieri, Blade with Dunya, designed the two new flagships of the Magellano range for Azimut, completed Black Pearl with Oceanco – none of them ‘run of the mill’ projects.”

Whilst we wait on tenterhooks for news of Quantum, Ken Freivohk Design is working on all manner of things, from the gargantuan ‘X’ to the design of the top World superyacht tenders for Pascoe International, which will be announcing some extraordinary projects this Monaco Yacht Show. Watch this space!