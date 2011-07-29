“Twenty years ago, a yacht of 30 metres would have been the yacht in the port,” comments Michele Flandin, Marketing Manager of Oceanco. “Today it is not unusual to see a number of yachts over twice that size.”

“No other yacht show in the world is as well suited to bringing the superyacht industry together as the Monaco Yacht Show,” continues Michele. “For more than ten years, Oceanco has enthusiastically participated in the show and we have been gratified to note that our yachts are among the major star attractions.”

Herbert Dahm, Founder of Monaco-based brokerage firm, Dahm International added, “Dahm International has been exhibiting in Monaco from the beginning. Back then, the show was obviously still a bit smaller and so were the boats, yet the show became more and more important; nowadays, none of the big broker companies or shipyards can afford not to be in Monaco.”

“It is definitely the most important show for Superyachts in Europe (and maybe even beyond),” continues Herbert. “There are other important and even bigger boat shows but for the superyachts sector, we think the Monaco Yacht Show is the leading event. The show attracts a lot of international visitors who are serious and truly interested potential buyers or charterers.”

Internationally renowned designer Donald Starkey added, “I see the Monaco Yacht Show as an important way of sensing what is going on in the industry as much as anything else.”

The Monaco Yacht Show is a huge institution in the Superyacht Industry, turning separate owners, brokers, shipyards, designers and potential buyers and charterers into a community, whilst simultaneously generating a clear picture of the industry as a whole.

Johan Pizzardini, Media Coordinator of the Monaco Yacht Show, commented, “In its very first years, the exhibiting surface of the Monaco Yacht Show was defined alongside Quai des Etats-Unis, with only just a few boats … Now the Monaco Yacht Show hosts over 100 superyachts of an average size of 40 meters with over 20,300 sqm of exhibiting surface on Port Hercules.”

“Over the years, the Monaco Yacht Show has worked to become the most important rendezvous in the superyacht sector with a strategic position," adds Johan. "The show is organized at the end of the summer charter season and in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea, the world’s number 1 destination for charter. All the yachting community and a rich mix of private clientele come to Monaco for the yacht show.”

“The Monaco Yacht Show offers excellent opportunities to meet the key actors of the Superyacht Industry and develop a network. Where else in the world will you find the finest shipyards, the top yacht designers, the principle brokerage houses or a profusion of owners, qualified buyers and sellers of superyachts walking the docks to discover 100 exclusive superyachts.”

Over 21 years the Monaco Yacht Show has turned from a small boat show into a highly respected institution which not only bolsters the Superyacht Industry, but produces a very positive effect on the economy of Monaco itself.

The Monaco Yacht Show will be running from the 21st – 24th of September at the stunning Port Hercules in Monaco, offering an exclusive showcase of the world’s best yachts with the industry’s most respected companies.