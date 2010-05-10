Following dockside chat during the St Barth’s Bucket, a number of crew expressed their interest in a race to the UK, which follows a similar format to the “Route de Rosé” – a yacht race from St Tropez to St Barth’s.

Traditionally, the Route de Rosé started in St Tropez at the end of the Mediterranean season in mid October, and finished in St Barth’s at the start of the Caribbean season, on the first Saturday of December.



All yachts were required to load several cases of Rosé aboard, with the condition that one case had to be landed on the dock in St Barth’s for the grand celebrations at the end of the race. The winner was decided by the shortest accumulative time taken only when on course to St Barth’s – allowing yachts to start at different times, or stop off on the way.

The Falmouth – Falmouth Rum Race 2012 will run in the opposite direction to the traditional Route de Rosé. The event will begin at the Antigua Yacht Club in Falmouth Harbour, Antigua. The race will follow Antigua classics with the option for yachts to start earlier if they prefer, with a possible stop in the Azores en route. The entry fee will be $500 and a case of rum to be consumed during celebrations at the dockside party in Falmouth, UK.

Kenny Coombs of the Antigua Yacht Club commented: “We are very pleased to be involved in this exciting new event on the yachting calendar. The Falmouth – Falmouth link will no doubt attract a great number of yachts to link up with a number of fantastic, UK-based regattas in 2012.”