Her sleek, low and sporty look is backed up by a top speed of 28 knots combined with a contrasting interior within. On board, the light, space and style all merge into a welcoming atmosphere, featuring areas such as the main saloon lounge with separable dining area and fully-equipped galley moving toward the bow.

The light and airy nature continues as the owner’s area forward occupies full-beam, characterised by large windows and decorated in warm colours and geometric shapes. The warm tones are matched with dark oak floors, expertly mixed with dove gray notes to offer those on board a sense of serenity.

Moving toward the ever increasingly important outdoor areas, the large flybridge is furnished with a comfortable sofa area, bar and lounge which offers additional entertainment, dining and open air navigation through a flybridge control station.