Like her previous predecessors, such as X-Stream, F-Stream, Aeon, Breathe and Qi, the design takes a highly imaginative approach to the likely requirements and desires of the next generation of superyacht owners.



But, there is a big difference this time round. For the 2012 Feadship Future Concept comes with a client. A man who is globally acknowledged as an unrivalled genius in his field and a leading individual who likes nothing more than to push the window of innovation and stretch the boundaries of the possible.

A great fan of sailing boats who is now exploring the options for a motoryacht: A Feadship that will criss-cross the oceans, enabling him to disseminate knowledge to an expectant world.

“All Feadship owners are assured of maximum privacy and we cannot reveal the identity of this new potential client at this stage,’” says Francis Vermeer, head of marketing at Feadship. “However, there are strong rumours that he will attend the Monaco show in person. And as this man is also renowned for his enormous sense of humour, this promises to be a memorable occasion for all concerned.”

The Monaco Yacht Show is set to begin on the 19th of September and we look forward to bringing you more information on this design as it emerges.