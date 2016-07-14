Measuring 26 metres (85’4”), this superyacht is the latest in the Italian yacht builder’s flybridge range and the flagship of three 850 yachts set to follow. The remaining three projects were ordered by two European owners and one American, showcasing the global appeal of the line.

The Ferretti 850 yacht was built at the Cattolica shipyard, with Studio Zuccon International Project responsible for the design and layout of the interiors, while the Ferretti Group Engineering Department created the Naval Architecture package.

This flybridge offers complete control for the owner, as well as effortless style and boundless comfort for those on board, not to mention showing the evolution of Ferretti Group’s 45 - 96 feet range.