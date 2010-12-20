The launch ceremony of the first in the 42.6m Crystal 140 range took place in Viareggio, marking an important milestone for the Italian company. The Crystal 140 underwent a Catholic blessing ceremony before being introduced to water; the event was attended by the owner and his family and by all the people involved in building this vessel of modern and innovative design.

Her interior features the inspirational design of Francois Zuretti with touches added from owner and their architect, combining classical design with the atmospheres and elegance of the Caribbean. Her exterior, inspired by a functional and stylish relationship with the sea, consists of external lines to draw large openings on the profile in order to let day light flood in.

The first Crystal 140 from Benetti was launched in Viareggio at the Lusben shipyard, owned by Azimut-Benetti. From here, the ship touched the water and proceeded along the canal to the Darsena Italia, where she entered the dock shed at the original site of the Benetti shipyard to undergo her final outfitting. The Crystal 140 is due for delivery in 2011, being handed over to her Caribbean owners to sail through the Mediterranean and beyond.