Ranging across 65, 90 and 100 metres, the SeaXplorer design emerged to revolutionary acclaim from global media houses and took social media by storm. This genuinely ground-breaking design introduced a new look, style and level of autonomy to the explorer market.

The first sale announcement of a SeaXplorer 65 will now bring one of the yachting industry’s most exciting projects to life. The SeaXplorer itself is a crossover between professional technology and superyacht exclusivity.

DAMEN invested thousands of hours in research and development, ice tank testing, and real expedition pedigree through detailed design input from partner EYOS Expeditions. The instantly recognisable exterior lines were penned by Azure Yacht Design and Naval Architecture. What's more, is that the SeaXplorer makes no compromise on the superyacht lifestyle with the Owner’s choice of luxury interior designer and endless space on board.

The SeaXplorer carries tenders (including a dive support tender), expedition equipment, toys, submersibles, dive equipment (including recompression chamber) and up to two helicopters. Designed for smooth expedition logistics, the yachts can deploy tenders and toys quickly and safely so guests never miss a chance encounter or spontaneous adventure.

Proven capability and unparalleled luxury, this expedition yacht offers 40 days of autonomy without port call and complies with the stringent new environmental and safety standards in the IMO Polar Code’s B category; allowing those on board to traverse from Ice caps to exotic and tropical locations.