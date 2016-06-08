Launching at the new shipyard in Pisa, the owner and his family welcomed the yacht to the water alongside the Mayor of Pisa, the Mayor of Viareggio, designer Alberto Mancini, the Balducci family and the entire company.



“Today has been really important for us” declared Maurizio Balducci, Group’s CEO “as this is the company’s very first three deck displacement ship. She is also the first to be built in metal, and the first to be constructed here at our Pisa shipyard.” He went on to add, “Most importantly, however, we are both happy and proud to be able to say that this is the day on which we launched a beautiful ship, with unique features for a unit of this size.”

Designed by Alberto Mancini, the Mangusta Oceano 42 is a beautifully modern and elegant yacht which expresses her proportions through a blend of taught, sharp lines combined with softer sections.

The external area was designed with two separate sunbathing areas which come together in a swimming-pool with a waterfall featuring an infinity effect. The glazing on the bottom of the semi-transparent swimming pool brings light into the Owner’s suite head located on the underlying deck.

The interiors have been designed to welcome up to twelve guests and seven crew members, ensuring the utmost privacy and freedom of movement.