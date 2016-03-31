This 32.5m explorer yacht is part of a new initiative by Numarine which has presented a range a adventure yachts ranging from 16.7m (55’) to 39.6 (130’). Each of these distinctive new products have been drawn by designer Can Yalman to reflect a radical change that comes with unlocking new areas of the globe.

With accommodation for 12 guests, the Numarine 32XP is a blend of size and capability, fully equipped and ready to take Owners on an exceptional journey across the world’s waters. The space on board will offer entertainment opportunities, a full width owners cabin along with everything a superyacht can provide to make the backdrop all the more enjoyable.

32XP features a composite superstructure with steel hull propelled by two CAT C18 Acert engines pushing 715hp each. Thanks to this, Numarine 32XP will have a cruising speed of 12 knots and a range of 3000 nautical miles. The Numarine 32XP is designed in conjunction with Silent Line Group to the highest standard for noise and vibration.