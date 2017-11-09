With the Superyachts.com team exploring the exciting dialogue surrounding the American Market, we return once more to bring you the annual Fort Lauderdale Round Up with privileged insights from across the yachting sector.

Peter Lurssen of Lurssen Yachts conutinues by noting the energy currently at the show. "I think it's amazing. It's the right time, the spirit of the people is good, the stock market is strong and the dollar is getting stronger and you can feel there is a positive buzz at the boat show"

Perini Navi's newest investor Edoardo Tabacchi comments on the new phase for Perini Navi as they showcase their newest agendas at the boat show "Perini Navi has changed alot in the last months, we are here at the show harder than ever before. We're here to make new boats both sail boats and motor boats with the same logo; the perini navi brand, to make something very big."

Marketing & brand director Farouk Nefzi shared a similiar insight into the strength and stability of the American Market.

"Everyone is very enthusiastic. It's fair to say the American Market if you look at the growth of the ultra high net worth community in the world, there are two obvious and strong growing industries; the American market and Asian market.

"It's high" Farouk Nefzi of Feadship continues, "I don't know if it's at it's highest but it's very important in that sense". As the lingering question challenging the fleeting success of the American Market continues to take presedence it is fair to say that the unavoidable sense of contagious energy and sucess has brought a new lease of life to the shores of Fort Lauderdale.

From the sea salt sprays of a Nor-Tech speedboat to the privelidged insight of Denison Yacht Sales, the action across the show has proven America is well and truly in the spotlight, offering the strongest most thriving market yet.

Whether it be the charter acitivity of the American client choosing to go beyond the traditional charter grounds of the Caribbean, the 40m+ sector growth or the reputable heritage of an American builder, the industry answers to some of the most infectiously enticing and contraversial factors surrounding what could be described as the "American Boom".

Peter Lurssen's perspective of consumer confidence; "we think people want to buy boats, more than before" just one of the statements cementing the inventory of the American buyer, as stronger than ever before, another extremely successful example of an industry evolving to meet the increasingly exciting client demands of today."

After all, the platform of the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show merging the world of luxury exhibitors promoting and unveiling he latest supercars and air travel with the cutting-edge tender and toys to accompany any superyacht giant couples perfectly with some of the largest and greatest showcases, one being Abeking & Rasmussen's Cloudbreak at 72-metres.

The brokers answering to the revolutionary client demands, signifying a breakthrough of new first time buyers, deviation from traditional charter grounds and a trend-setting new demographic of younger, daring superyacht owners, the world of design and build follows suit.

As the market shifts to an exciting new era, stay tuned for our exclusive interviews as we discuss some of the most ground-breaking topics on the American Market.