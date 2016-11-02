Amidst the most impressive vessels on display from the 3rd – 7th November in the world’s biggest luxury marine show, is the Denison Yacht Sales Fleet which features over 40 new and returning superyachts. Here’s our low down on their five most exciting must-sees along the dock this year.

Cheers 46

The largest of the Denison collection in show is 2014, Cheers 46. A Benetti Veloce 140, this magnificent boat is a semi-custom yacht with a hull designed by Pierluigi Ausonio Naval Architecture Studio and the Azimut Benetti Research and Development Centre. Making an appearance for sale this year, the five staterooms of the boat are all en-suite, with highlights including the tropical light-grey stain Kato wood interior and colossal on-bow entertainment area with pool.

Star

Built by Kingship, in collaboration with Dutch Naval Architects Vripack, Star boasts five staterooms and an elegant yet contemporary interior after an upgrade 2014. Captivating decor is the story throughout, where a sophisticated mix of Italian furnishings and eye-catching Oriental art are finished with an exterior paint job with Navy Blue hull and Matterhorn White superstructure. Large deck spaces provide the perfect back drop for alfresco dining and make Star one of the most competitive 40m on the market.

Namoh

Built by Cheoy Lee and launched in 2003, Namoh represents one of yachting's great ownership opportunities. With an appealing combination of both sheer volume and unprecedented style designed by the Dutch hand of Frank Mulder, the main salon is a firm favourite for hosting and is complemented with an inviting sky lounge to maximise outdoor appeal. Major changes to the interior fabrics, carpeting and artwork earlier this year have prepared her well for FLIBS.

Azimut 85

Since her delivery in 1999, Azimut 85 has spent the last few years cruising the Mediterranean. Coming back to her home in Miami; her owners and Denison bring her to FLIBS for sale. Included is a 2008 385 Williams Jet Tender making the perfect edition to this 80-90ft Fly Bridge Motor Yacht. On the inside a light, airy and inviting saloon awaits, whilst the sophistication of the owner's stateroom is perfectly blended with an excellent use of space.

Silvana

Undergoing various customizations and changes since 2007, Silvana is an enviable example of the best-selling Horizon E82 motor yacht. Including a compete refit, every system and interior on board is finished to the highest specification. The covered teak deck has ample dining space for entertaining whilst on the inside; understated elegance is created by the contrast of rich satin finished Makore wood and neutral stone work and furnishings; a must see.

This is just a short insight into the huge Denison Yacht Sales display, including superyachts such as the 203' Benetti Mine Games, the 156' Trinity Themis, the 190' Abeking & Rasmussen Lady Sheridan and other incredible vessels ready to capture the attentions of the entire Fort Lauderdale Boat Show from C Dock to X Dock.