Laurel – Berth T41

Superbly executed by Delta Marine with interior design by Donald Starkey, this incredible 73m superyacht was built in 2006 and will be making her presence known at the Monaco Yacht Show.

Idol – Berth EO3

A spectacular, high volume yacht, IDOL boasts outstanding build quality plus an exceptional, bright, contemporary interior. Vast deck spaces and state-of-the-art engineering, IDOL was built to last.

Turquoise – Berth EO4

A stunning 2011 yacht built by the highly respected Proteksan Turquoise shipyard in Turkey. Turqouise features an elegant profile, six staterooms with owner’s and the VIP cabin on the main deck.

Satori – Berth T43

Winner of 6 yachting awards, Satori was built to the highest standards by Heesen Shipyard. The quality of the finish and immaculate styling place Satori firmly in the restricted club of timeless, legendary yachts.

Andiamo – T44

A true explorer vessel built by Feadship with ice strengthened hull and all equipment expected for long distance cruising, including extensive storage and robust but comfortable tenders and a tasteful interior by Glade Johnson.

Other yachts in the Fraser armada include Renaissance, Zeepard, Kai, Aquarius, Paraffin, Blue Ice, Heritage, Antinea, Canica, Cameleon B, Fusion, Swift and Pink Shrimp.