With over 20 years experience in the industry, FM Architettura d’Interni nurtures each and every project in their portfolio. Whether chic private residency, luxury hotel or superyacht home, they push the boundaries in the yachting landscape, with concept MY 77M being no exception.

Looking Ahead

While working on this project MY 77M, their approach was to answer the question: “What is the yacht of the future?”. The conclusion they arrived to is based on four main principles: multi functioning spaces, connectivity, transformative abilities and an overall emotional appeal.

“This future of yacht interiors is exciting for everyone. The approach allows for more freedom and creativity, not only for designers, but for the owners at any given moment onboard. With that, we look forward to all forms of the dancing and storytelling ahead.”

A Balance of Functionality

“Each project requires its own process for design” shares FM Architettura d’Interni. “This is what we love about what we do, it is never the same. But, as with most professions, there has always been a general traditional pattern and rhythm to the space allocation onboard.”

With the first briefing from the owner for the MY 77mt, FM Architettura shared their pursuit to create balance between detail and purpose; “We developed rendered proposals of extremely elegant spaces with bespoke pieces of the finest materials, packing a punch in the details. Impressive in their own right, they were perfect examples of traditional layouts - each clearly defined space had its prescribed purpose.”

The Emotional Appeal of Space

Reapproaching design, an artistry in itself for any superyacht project, pushed the Italian talents to face an abstract notion - to consider the emotional appeal of space. Their philosophy; “not what we design, but why we design” is a testament to that. The philosophy behind the design remains more important to them than the design itself, it is this story in a visual space that transcends a concept like MY 77M into something truly special.

“For MY 77mt, we threw out all the traditional patterns” shared FM Architettura. “We focused on allowing the way the eye and the body move through the space to create the design. Sight-lines and the flow of multi-functions shaped the decks. Instead of allocating program and function into their neatly defined spaces, we allowed them to all dance together, albeit a choreographed dance.”

Dimensions of Freedom

Apart from being multi-purpose, all the zones are fully maneuverable. Therefore, the guests decide how they want to use the space at any given moment, as the layout itself morphs around their desired use. The freedom, exactly its appeal.

The Main Deck, containing the guest facilities, including dining areas, lounges, bars, fireplace, and an exterior infinity pool, was composed of several overlapping zones, that the designers named 'clubs'. The Main Deck took on the fitting name of ''The Infinity Club'.

With this exciting visionary approach, we look forward to the stories in design told by FM Architettura d’Interni as they come into fruition.