To begin, we asked the team what noticeable trends have emerged in recent years among their clientele and more generally industry-wide. The firm has notably witnessed a significant decrease in the average age of charter and brokerage clients, with “more large yacht clients under 40 than ever before”. This has led to increased dynamism in the market, attributed to a “heightening lust for experiential travel” and “greater accessibility to far-flung corners”.

The final point has certainly been a familiar theme in the show season towards the tail end of 2019, with the rise of explorer yachting running in conjunction with the ever-increasing appeal of aestheticism in design. The result of this thrilling combination is evidenced in such flagship deliveries as the 72m Cloudbreak, a stylish yet extremely capable explorer vessel perfectly poised to fulfil the expectations of a clientele described as “sophisticated adventurers and chic explorers”. The SuperYachtsMonaco partners also touched upon “ensuring the crew can provide seamless and discrete yet unparalleled service and maintenance” on the sale side.

In line with this increasingly adventurous vein, the predictions made by the brokerage for where the next five years will take the industry concerned a growth in charter in new destinations, such as Asia and the Antarctic, as well as New Zealand – home to the next America’s Cup. We were also predicted a drive towards lower emissions, in the form of “more efficient propulsion choices and hull designs as well as a stronger drive on board to implement green policies”.

The ultimate discussion then concerns multifaceted demands and expectations, perhaps somewhat predictably, of a multifaceted industry. “Overall the yacht experience is no longer just about being on board, but instead the guests look to have a more meaningful experience. They want the full package. The extent of service from the industry will continue to grow to meet and exceed client expectations.”

As for what the firm themselves have in the pipeline, 2020 certainly looks set to be a busy one for SuperYachtsMonaco – who pride themselves in not only meeting client demands but predicting and exceeding them. Representing a fleet of yachts measuring between 20 and 120 metres, this brokerage firm will be introducing 4 new designs to the market in the months to come. Among them, the much-anticipated Project L, a 120m contribution by Thierry Gaugain who is as breathtaking in her visual stature as she is a world-class performance vessel.

We at Superyachts.com will be keeping our ears close to the ground for more exciting news from this dynamic firm, and wish them the best for the months to come.