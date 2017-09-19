“The launch is the culmination of a long process of design and development to introduce a new kind of superyacht to the market,” says Sergei Dobroserdov, CEO of Dynamiq.

“The modern gentlemen’s superyacht, the GTT 115 draws on the latest technology to combine comfortable high-speed cruising over 21 knots with efficient fuel consumption and long range of more than 3,400 nautical miles. GTT 115 is undoubtedly the most advanced superyacht at the Monaco Yacht Show with her round-bilge hull form, podded propulsion, Hull Vane and exclusively developed stabilization system with 4 fins and interceptors.

Her bespoke hybrid system with 3 variable-speed generators are tributes to our strong belief in the sustainable future of yachting. At just 35 meters overall, the yacht offers the versatile spaces and feeling of a much larger vessel.

On top of all this, GTT 115 is finished to the highest quality and looks super cool in her fashionable Rhodium Grey metallic paint. We decided to limit production to 7 units to make the GTT 115 a true collector’s item.”, continues Dobroserdov.

"Taking the spirit of high-performance sportscar styling to the high seas, the Dynamiq GTT 115 is designed to appeal to car lovers and forward-thinking yacht owners who appreciate the advantages of speed, style and our philosophy of intelligent performance," says Roland Heiler, CEO of Studio F. A. Porsche.

The GTT 115 will make her international debut at the coming Monaco Yacht Show and will be moored at berth H01 directly in front of the prestigious Monaco Yacht Club, where Dynamiq has its exclusive showroom.

Dynamiq’s first launch, 39m Jetsetter, will also be anchored in the Bay of Monaco and a tender will be available to shuttle VIP guests between the two superyachts.

The GTT 115 Hybrid is listed for sale at €13.950.000 Euros, while previous launch 'Jetsetter’s' asking price is €14.545.500.