The HNRV will be hosting, for the first time ever, a premium space of more than 700 m² at next year’s edition which will be devoted to showcasing the very best of Italian luxury manufacturing. This is the first ever “Italian Pavilion”.

“The concept behind the Pavilion is to stress the narrative of Italian culture and art, which leads to unique products, universally recognized as among the finest worldwide.” Explains a statement from the show organisers. “The Italian quality products displayed in the Pavilion “stand on the shoulders of a giant”, which is the Italian centuries-long awareness for fine arts and handiworks. Walking into the Italian Pavilion the visitors will experience a journey through art, music, design, food and wine. They will see, touch, hear, smell, taste, feel the products through a series of exclusive events designed to facilitate interaction between visitors and exhibitors.”

The Pavilion is set to welcome several world-famous Italian brands that embody the very notion of Italian Style; from experts in fashion, furniture, food & wine. Furthermore, thanks to a series of sponsorships, a 150 m² space will be devoted to showcasing Italian art, music and culture.

“The Pavilion will be a work of art in itself,” continues the organising statement. “Positioned at the very entrance of HNRV, so as to virtually serve as a doorway into the world of luxury, it is designed by Archea Associati, a world-famous Italian architecture firm lead by Architect Marco Casamonti.”

The Italian Pavilion is planned and managed by Wangia, a joint venture company established by Hainan Rendez-Vous and its Italian partner. Starting from its deep understanding of the Italian entrepreneurial fabric and its many excellent handicrafts, Wangia aims at introducing to the Chinese market the Italian luxury products and, at the same time, promote the discovery of the Italian territory and the value of its unique and inimitable culture. Apart from the organization of the Italian Pavilion at HNRV, Wangia is also working on the development of a stores chain for the distribution in China of Italian Fashion, Food and Furniture luxury goods, with the first three flagship stores already scheduled for opening in 2015. The project will be officially launched during HNRV with a 50 m² space within the Italian Pavilion.