The immediately notable icons of this design isn’t the use of glass, however, it’s the exterior areas that provide a world of possibilities for those on board to enjoy truly uninterrupted views.

Halycon’s superstructure is made of floor to ceiling undulating glazing (a combination of white and reflective glass) which were created with the aim of providing maximum privacy for the owner and guests while enhancing outward views with two-way glass.

The white glass panels on the observatory deck above the wheelhouse and on bridge deck above the VIP suites blend in seamlessly with the white superstructure, giving an overall monochromatic effect. The idea is to blend superstructure and glazing into one entity.

Some of the key features of this 110 metre design are the two glass bottomed swimming pools, one on the main deck and one staggered in section on the upper deck. They are connected with a waterfall flowing between the two levels, which is framed by a generous rectangular opening in the deck.

Further features of this unique vessel, besides the expansive and unique outdoor deck spaces, are the large owner suite with his and hers saunas, six guest and two VIP suites, two hull infinity Jacuzzis, a casino, front facing formal dining with panoramic views, a sky lounge and cocktail bar with panoramic lounge spaces and retractable front facing glass façade on the observatory deck.

The expansive beach club with open-able hull doors offering visual and physical access to the sea, a gymnasium, sauna, plunge pool and massage areas, full helicopter landing on the observatory deck, plus an additional retractable touch and go helicopter landing pad between the two Jacuzzis, a fully equipped tender garage and space for 37 crew.