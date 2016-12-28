Lurssen Yachts Acquires Blohm + Voss

During the Monaco Yacht Show, an announcement emerged which sparked conversations throughout Port Hercules. Two of the oldest and most respected German shipyards were to assimilate as Lurssen Yachts’ acquisition of Blohm + Voss met approval from the German Fair Trade Commission in October.

Porto Montenegro Acquired by ICD

Montenegro was picked as the upcoming East Mediterranean getaway in 2015 for yacht owners and charter enthusiasts. With a world on offer and seemingly endless potential, the team at Porto Montenegro had boundless potential for what was on offer; from tax-free fuel to the finest hotels.

Seemingly because of this, a new player was introduced to the story as the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) acquired the project and introduced a new level of investment, placing Montenegro on top as the new superyacht hub of the East Med. Watch our recent interview with Billy Canellas, General Manager of the Porto Montenegro Yacht Club, here.

Winch Design Appoints New CEO

The long-standing passion and flair for design that Andrew Winch has shown in each of his projects is the stuff of legends; but with a huge team and an even larger order book, the designer appointed a brand-new CEO (Aino-Leena) of Winch Design so he could focus on his 40 year career as one of the finest designers in the superyacht world.

Jan Bart Verkuyl Announced CEO of Feadship Royal Van Lent

In a year of management shifts, the long-serving and globally respected CEO of Feadship Royal van Lent, Dick van Lent, joined the board and presented Jan-Bart Verkuyl with the position. Since the appointment, groundbreaking superyachts have emerged from the yard and plans to for a new facility to build yachts up to 160-metres in Amsterdam have been announced.

The Ferrari Family Joins the Ferretti Group

The Ferretti Group - the holding body of brands such as Riva, Custom Line, Fairline and CRN - are one of the strongest and far-reaching yachting identities in the world. When Riva sponsored the Ferrari team at the Monaco Grand Prix, not many people paid attention; however, this was just a hint at the support and backing to come from the Ferrari family.

With so much activity taking place across 2016, these are just some of the movements we've seen this year. Think we've missed any? We'd love to hear your thoughts for a follow up list. So, feel free to get in touch via our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram feed. Alternatively, you can get in touch over email here.