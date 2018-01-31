Merging a traditional seafaring looking with numerous distinctive details, the 1999 Invader is a champion of the Pacific Northwest and is now signed over to a proud new owner.

This 49.90-metre motor yacht offers lifestyle par excellence for up to 14 guests on board with a highly skilled team of 10 crew.

Open deck spaces and intimate interior areas shrouded in meticulously updated opulence flow seamlessly together, creating an atmosphere of escape, no matter how long the journey.

The Della Role Design, hand-crafted and in-house interior style is a surrounded which uses the home as its core, and brings the numerous facilities on board to life; from the intricately inlaid marble bathrooms to the full gym.

Ideal for the Bahamas, all the way back up to Seattle and beyond, Invader is the latest American success story and we look forward to bringing you more from her ongoing career on the water.