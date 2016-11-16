Sold to a Far East Asia client, making EVO an important and strategic project for The Italian Sea Group; this is the first yacht of the Group to be sold to Far East Asia and she is expected to cruise all around the area.

Her lucky owner fell in love especially with the interior and exterior layout, which will be a special version conceived for the Asian and Chinese market, in order to offer all the aspects and features which are so important to this new emerging market.

The new Tecnomar EVO 115 will boast a three cabin layout, with the master cabin taking the full beam of the lower deck. Within the lower deck also a large SPA and massage area finds place, featuring sauna, steam bath and massage room.

The main deck is all about common spaces, with large saloon and convivial separate dining area for up to ten guests. The sun deck is also a large guest space, featuring sunbathing areas, Jacuzzi, bar, dining corner and second steering wheel station. Project EVO will have a planing hull capable to bring it to a speed of 27 knots.

Group’s Art Director Gian Marco Campanino comments: “We created something unique, especially conceived for the Asian market. Sometimes we forget that the mentality and the kind of use of the yachts in those areas is totally different from what we have in mind. If we go our way we make something wrong, so we have to go their way and give them what they want; if you mix this with Italian flair and finish, when you obtain what we did with the EVO 115”.

Group’s CEO Giuseppe Taranto adds: “This is a further achievement and a significant step forward for our Group.” The Tecnomar EVO 115 is part of the new “EVO” Series within the renewed Tecnomar brand.