The essence of the Kormaran is to transform, to convert itself. To perfectly adjust to every situation. To expand the user’s freedom. To combine optimum comfort with safety, power and elegance. To effectively and sustainably enhance the world of the oceans. To swim,to drive and to fly. A legendary mythical creature, which performs transformation at it’s owners wish.

The transformation system is a groundbreaking innovation, allowing the Kormaran to change the distance between the hulls and the height of the central passenger cabin. In this way it allows the variability and the multi-functionality of the vessel. While conventional boats cannot change their characteristics, the KORMARAN can transform even while in motion, elegantly combining the agility of a monohull for quick manoevres with the stability of a catamaran or trimaran.



In addition, the Kormaran can gracefully transform into a large sunbathing island, without compromising transport or storage space. „The idea was to combine the feelings of driving a super sports car cabriolet and flying a private jet while enjoying the freedom of boating. My motivation was to emphasize all the advantages of the known classes of boats,“ says Kormaran inventor, designer and owner Oliver Kormann. „Our design is driven by function and emotion and while most of the functions are hidden, the emotions are clearly visible, creating permanent values.“

Creating such a unique watercraft is not without challenges in technology, engineering and design. The Kormaran K7 maybe the one and only watercraft including Formula 1 technology, aircraft technology, Le Mans and DTM racing technology and America´s Cup technology all together, produced with the highest automotive quality standards of super sports cars.

To underline these highest technology and quality standards, the design of every single Kormaran may be fully personalized. The K7 can be ordered in an array of exterior colours and there are more than 600 leather colours on stock for the interior. Should this not be sufficient, then a new colour can be produced as well as a pattern, imprint or embroidery - the possibilities are endless.

The carbon fibre optics can be adapted from fine to structural and even gold plated. The wooden elements can be modified as well as the teak deck replaced with a different wood and colour, making every single Kormaran K7 of the strictly limited First Edition a single unique diamond.