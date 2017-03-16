Solandge

Built and delivered by Lurssen in 2013, the 85.10-metre motor yacht Solandge has been one of the stand-out superyacht launches of recent years. Drawing on the extensive design expertise of Espen Oeino, Lurssen introduced a timeless exterior profile to the water, while the interior is the work of Aileen Rodriguez and Dölker & Voges.

On display with Moran Yacht & Ship, her most striking feature is a 16 metre sculpture spanning the yacht’s entire height from the tank deck up to the bridge deck, or the simple draw that this yacht is built for charter, with DJ booths, dance floors and private cinemas.

Martha Ann

Measuring 70.11 metres, Martha Ann is heading to Palm Beach with IYC, and is set to impress both potential buyers and charter guests with another Espen Oeino exterior and Lürssen Yachts construction dual collaboration. The timeless style, deep blue hull and an understated, contemporary superstructure are a must-see for those in search of the true meaning of space.

Natita

Previously named Dilbar, the Oceanco and Kusch Yachts-built superyacht Natita was launched in 2005 and features a beautiful curving profile, with ample size and style. With a varied interior concept brought to life by Alberto Pinto, this 66-metre (216 ft) has been immaculately maintained with a refit in 2009 and a dedicated crew, who will be showcasing her with pride at the Palm Beach Boat Show later this month.

Double Down

Built by Codecasa in 2010, the sleek, simple and understated lines of Double Down perfectly match the clean, minimalist interiors by Della Role Design. This 65-metre (213 ft) superyacht will be on display at the Palm Beach Boat Show for sale and charter with TWW Yachts.

Skyfall

Delivered in 2010, the 57.90-metre Trinity-built superyacht Skyfall is a modern combination of the latest technology and classic yachting style. On display for charter and sale with TWW Yachts and HMY, the idyllic on-board experience is created through the sophisticated Patrick Knowles interior, open spaces both inside and out, ample accommodation for 17 and notable design features such as wine cellar and uninterrupted main deck.

Madsummer

Formerly known as Twizzle, the stylish Feadship superyacht Madsummer is on display at the Palm Beach Boat Show with Moran Yacht & Ship, offering guests on board minimalistic, luxury style inside and out by Redman Whiteley Dixon and space for 10 guests across 55.50-metres (182 ft).

Quinta Essentia

Admiral launched the Quinta Essentia superyacht earlier this year, and with it came a milestone unveiling for the Italian shipyard in terms of both design and evolution. With Vripack Naval Architecture, revolutionary Dobroserdov exterior styling and an subtle interior design, using beautiful placements colour, Quinta Essentia is a complete package.