111m TIS

From the trusted shipyard of Lurssen comes TIS - the largest yacht in Monaco this year. This 111m specimen made history when she was launched in June of this year, and has been cruising in the Mediterranean since. The recent addition to the Top 100 fleet is a quintessential Lurssen - built to PYC regulations with impeccable exteriors and interiors from Winch Design. She is an unequivocally elegant yacht, designed to feel light and open, but with a classical twist.

107m Amadea

At a gargantuan 107m, Amadea takes second place among the largest yachts in show at MYS 2019. Imperial Yachts bring this 2017 Lurssen to Port Hercules to show off her many credentials to prospective buyers, which include 6 standout decks and an 8-cabin layout designed by the industry-leading Espen Øino, as well as airy interiors from Francois Zuretti. Amadea is the epitome of luxury; sophisticated, elaborate and complex.

90m DreAMBoat

Oceanco classic DreAMBoat is the next largest boat to be displayed to the public at MYS. The 90m Espen Øino/Terence Disdale Design collaboration, who worked on the exterior and the interior respectively, features generous overhangs from the superstructure and cutouts in the bulwarks for a traditional and timeless appearance. Another 2019 build, DreAMBoat is an example of cutting edge technology and has achieved the ECO-IHM (inventory of hazardous materials) notation.

90.1m Phoenix II

This 2010 build is cruising into Monaco as a charter vessel, represented by brokerage Eastwind Yachts. Yet another yacht from Top 100 specialist Lurssen, this 90.1m is one of the most luxurious on the charter market, featuring a sleek and elegant exterior and interior from none other than Andrew Winch.

85m Bold

This 85m is presented at MYS by Silveryachts shipyard. The fifth largest yacht at the show, this recently built giant is also the fifth vessel to be constructed by the Australian yard, who are bringing a whole new dimension to the world of yachting. Bold harnesses world leading fuel efficiency, technical supremacy and the expertise of Espen Øino.

If you're lucky enough to be heading to the South of France in a week and a half, make sure to catch a glimpse of these awe-inspiring builds. Superyachts.com will be reporting on all procedings - watch this space!