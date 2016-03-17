Solandge

One of the finest in the Lürssen yachts portfolio, this is a recent addition to the Moran Yacht & Ship brokerage agency and a striking yacht on the water. The clean, elegant Espen Oeino design provides a sleek profile and the layout of the yacht itself is engineered to offer everything owners or charter guests could possibly dream of.

Silver Fast

Measuring 77 metres, Burgess is presenting a firm crowd favourite this week in the form of Silver Fast. Whether or not this is part of the largest attendants at the show, Silver Fast is in a different league when it comes to making first impressions. Her Espen Oeino exterior profile reflects the performance within, and stands as the flagship in the Australian yacht builders growing portfolio.

Northern Star

Lürssen’s Northern Star holds an unmistakable exterior profile - the fourth Espen Oeino styling in this list as well as the third Moran Yacht & Ship listing - which reflects her global cruising abilities and outstanding construction. This 75 metre superyacht offers an enviable amount of space throughout her interior, styled by Pauline Nunns, and provides a dramatic amount of exterior space for relaxing, al fresco dining or entertaining guests.

OKTO

This ISA superyacht is truly ahead of her time. Fully custom with a striking exterior which reflects the evolution of the Italian builder, OKTO has expertise in her DNA. Built for a knowledgeable Northern European yachtsman, from the drawing board to the water, this is a must-see at the Palm Beach Boat Show on display with Moran Yacht & Ship.

Sealyon

Brought to Palm Beach by IYC, this 61.80 metre VSY motor yacht is one of 2009s finest launches and is amongst the world’s most respected yachts on the water today. A unique interior by Candy & Candy London, exterior by Espen Oeino and construction by leader in Italian sustainable yacht building VSY, this rare collaboration gives Sealyon a truly unique edge and more character than pictures can provide.