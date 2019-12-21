91.5m Equanimity

The unusual sale of the Top100 Oceanco superyacht is no doubt one of the more interesting stories to come out of the market this year. Having been seized during the 1MDB scandal, the Malaysian Government enlisted the support of Burgess to sell Equanimity for a reported $126 million, roughly half of its original price.

Delivered in 2014 Equanimity, now renamed Tranquility, accommodates 22 guests in 11 cabins and boasts a stylish design penned by British studio Winch Design. A soothing colour scheme is complemented by an extensive use of glass to create a bright and spacious feel while remaining homely. Her incredible amenities on board include an expansive beach club, beauty salon and huge circular pool.

85m Areti

At the beginning of the summer, Fraser and Burgess orchestrated the in-house sale of Lurssen built giant Areti, with Burgess introducing the buyer. Designed by Andrew Winch and delivered by the German shipyard in 2018 Areti has, as Winch describes, “a traditional feel with an American classic twist.”

18 guests are welcomed by the superyacht’s 8 spacious staterooms while around the yacht there is ample space for socialising, including a large swim platform and a plunge pool.

73m Coral Ocean

Sold in just 72 hours, the 1994 classic Lurssen yacht Coral Ocean was sold to Australian businessman and owner of Ahoy Club, Ian Malouf. Once a Top100 yacht at the time of her delivery, Coral Ocean entered the market as the 34th largest superyacht. A major refit was completed in 2016, but the beauty of her Jon Bannenberg lines remains timeless. 12 guests can expect a complete entertainment yacht, with amenities including a beach club, spa and split-level sundeck.

67.2m Damen SeaAxe 6711

When Y.CO closed the deal to sell Damen’s high-performance support vessel in October, it signalled the growing interest in vessels that are adventure oriented. Initially delivered in 2014, the 6711 SeaAxe is built to assist her owner in conquering more daring expeditions and reaches speeds of up to 22 knots. Among her exciting facilities is a 70 square-metre dive centre, complete with its own decompression chamber to offer a full professional diving experience to guests.

New Projects Signed

Throughout 2019 we have seen some highly exciting custom projects signed and sold, heralding a promising future for the industry. Having first been introduced at MYS 2018, Heesen this year confirmed the sale of 67m Project Sparta, a fast and sporty yacht penned by Winch Design. Elsewhere, Benetti completed a milestone sale in June, with 65m FB270 set to become the first superyacht from the Italian yard to fly a Chinese flag