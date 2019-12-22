Project Lightning

At an astounding 140 metres, Lurssen’s Project Lightning has been the largest superyacht to be unveiled this year, entering the Top100 in 12th place and becoming Lurssen’s 10th vessel in the world Top 20.

Emerging from the Bremen shipyard in July, details of this mammoth project has been kept closely guarded. Her striking exterior design features helipads both forward and aft, and we expect to be able to reveal more about the superyacht’s design and interior styling in the near future.

Flying Fox

Another Lurssen giant, the 136m Flying Fox was delivered in March of this year and is now exclusively available for charter through international brokerage Imperial.

With a curvaceous exterior penned by renowned Norwegian designer Espen Øino and a luxurious interior by Mark Berryman, Flying Fox comfortable accommodates up to 22 guests across 11 cabins. The interior styling applies bamboo, teak and oak for a warm colour scheme throughout, adding to the use of fine Travertine and Jerusalem stone.

The standout aspects of her design include a beautiful spiral staircase along with a spacious 2-floor saloon for the perfect entertainment setting. Past her beautiful interiors, Flying Fox is a treat for those with a great affinity with the outdoors. A 12-metre swimming pool on the Main Deck is among the many outdoor amenities for guests to enjoy, backed by an array of water toys to ensure every voyage is filled with adventure.

54 professionals including Michelin-star chefs are on hand to look after guests help them to make the most of their time onboard. An astounding yacht with a homely feel and attentive crew, Flying Fox is unrivalled on the charter market.

Benetti’s Giga Season

2019 has proved to be Benetti’s biggest year to date. The Italian shipyard stylishly celebrated what it has called it’s ‘Giga Season’, launching three yachts over 100m in length.

The first to launch from the Livorno shipyard was FB277. At 107 metres in length, this superyacht was a major milestone for Benetti and signalled the start of this new chapter in the builder’s history.

The second to launch was the 100m FB272, following just 2 months after FB277. A unique design tailored to the owner’s requests, FB272 enlisted the support of some of the most prestigious names in the industry. The exterior, designed by Azure Naval Architects, was refined post contract by Benetti’s in-house designer Giorgio Cassetta. The sumptuous interiors that span 6-decks enlisted the expertise of both Reymond Langton Design and Zaniz Interiors.

The third and final instalment of Benetti’s giga season was well worth the wait. FB275, renamed IJE, is the Italian shipyard’s largest superyacht to date at 108 metres. Both the exterior profile and interior décor of this flagship superyacht are the work of British studio RWD.

Madsummer

March saw the launch of Lurssen’s long-awaited 95m Project Fiji, renamed Madsummer. Sold by Moran Yacht & Ship, Madsummer boasts a harmonious exterior profile devised by Harrison Eidsgaard of Eidsgaard Design. Sleek lines that seamlessly connect the exterior decks wrap around the yacht’s glass-protected pool and jacuzzi. Naturally for a yacht of her category, Madsummer has something for every occasion. From an integrated fireplace to a dedicated diving room, everything that her 20 guests could wish for has already been thought of and implemented.

A world class entry into the Top100, Madsummer is a superb example of what can be achieved when the owner and design team cooperate closely to develop something truly unique.

DreAMBoat

Oceanco’s 90m DreAMBoat hit the waters this summer, unveiling an exciting design collaboration between two industry giants. The first ever collaboration between Espen Øino and Terence Disdale resulted in an instant classic, and has been aptly named for a yacht tailored to her owner’s vision.

The 90m superyacht accommodates 23 guests with 33 crew members onboard to tend to their every need. A variety of living spaces provide unlimited entertainment for guests on board, with Espen proclaiming that DreAMBoat’s sun deck is “probably the biggest in its class with ample space for entertainment and lounging both in the shade and in the sun.” Terence Disdale’s interior design is sophisticated, avoiding noisy features to create instead a “harmonious and calm environment.”

Even for a shipyard of Oceanco’s standing, the launch of DreAMBoat has been highly significant. She represents the “ultimate milestone in Oceanco’s ethos of creating the Owner’s Perfect Yacht,” so says Roderick Gort, Oceanco’s Project Director.