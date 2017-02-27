Silverfast

At a monumental 77m (32'9 ft), the custom built Silverfast was launched in 2015 and boasts a powerful structure by Silveryachts. Its stylish exterior design by Espen Oeino a striking sillhouette that perfectly meets the fine detailing by Vain Interiors within.

Its performance and capabilities are outstanding for a yacht of this size, with a cruising speed of 25.00 knots for the explorers on the market and a luxurious lay out on-deck (with jacuzzi and outdoor cinema) for those seeking relaxation. With up to 18 guests in 8 suites accommodated throughout, she is available for both sale and charter in the cruising areas of South East Asia, Maldives in both the summer and winter season.

Joy

The 70m Joy is a custom build Feadship built in 2016 by the Dutch shipyard, and the first exterior style by Bannenberg & Rowell; bringing to life a masculine structure with a sharp finish.

The yacht's interior by Studio Indigo boasts a soft colour palette of golden hues, offering the ultimate balance of luxury and comfort with accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites. The modern space of Joy is simply unparalelled, with a result just as the owner briefed; to ‘create something totally different to every other yacht.’

Majesty 155

At home in the UAE is the Majesty 155, a 47-metre Gulf Craft creation. Built in 2015, this luxury vessels sophisticated exterior and engineering by Gulfcraft encompasses opulence perfectly. As Gulf Craft's flagship superyacht, she is handcrafted to meet her owners taste and requirements using only the finest materials. From her speed, capable of 16.00 knots, to her refined exterior detail, Majesty 155 remains a Gulf Craft show stopper that looks to take centre stage at head of their largest display fleet in history.

Majesty 135

The Majesty 135 at 41-metres follows Gulf Craft's lengthy reputation of providing the owner with iconic features. From the large sun deck, to impressive on-board features, like the folding balcony on the main deck seating area, Majesty 135 is designed with a layout that accommodates guests with ultimate entertainment at their fingertips.

With her main galley, bars or barbeque area or the expansive sea views available from the fly bridge area, this yacht is perfect for summer evening with friends. Her rich interior design by Donald Starkey Designs offers classic traditionalism, while structural design and naval architecture offers the highest level of craftsmanship from Gulf Craft’s engineering team.

Majesty 125

With Gulf Craft dominating the display with their largest showcase at DIBS to date, the Majesty 125 at 38m has a difinitive style, from her distinctive "hawkbill' outline exterior and a bespoke audio-visual and ambience management system, her cool and cutting-edge technology makes her simply unique. Five en suite Staterooms can accommodate up to ten guests with a fusion of fine leathers, wood, and marble, her interior is a vision of excellence by Gulf Craft.