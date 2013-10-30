Cakewalk

The largest yacht built in the US since the 1930s. Cakewalk combines a certain timeless essence of luxury yachting with a modern twist from designer Tim Heywood. This 85m vessel is the largest yacht on display at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show and will undoubtedly attract a lot of attention from guests attending the show.

On exhibition with Merle Wood & Associates, Cakewalk will be located at the Sails Marina #3.

Sycara V

Measuring 68.15m, the Nobiskrug-built Sycara V is a stunning addition to the global superyacht fleet and an undoubtable attraction on the docks of Fort Lauderdale. Nobiskrug were responsible for her expert naval architecture and exterior design with an interior styling from Pure Design and Craig Beale.

On display with Nobiskrug, Sycara V will be located at ‘Superyacht Experience Dock 106’.

Paraffin

Built in 2001, Paraffin is a classic Feadship through and through and with a mixture of smooth lines and stunning decor by Larvor and Lisa Kittredge, this stunning superyacht will be a firm attraction at the 2013 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.

For sale with Fraser Yachts, Paraffin will be located at Face Dock 20 / 20A-E.

Mi Sueno

Designed and built by the respected American shipyard Trinity, Mi Sueno is a striking, all-aluminium, semi-displacement yacht with a real sense of style and luxury. Created with a wealth of alluring features for the modern owner, Mi Sueno is an ideal example of marine engineering.

Mi Sueno will be on location with Worth Avenue Yachts at Hall of Fame North.

Montigne

Created by Aegean Yachts in 2009, this 57m Gulet will be bringing a different sense of style to the show. Montigne holds an unmistakably classic flair which appeal to those in search of unbridled luxury at this year’s show.

Find her with Worth Avenue Yachts at Sails Marina #4.

Salute

Built by the world respected Perini Navi Group, Salute is a grand example of the Italian yard’s finesse in sailing yacht construction. Measuring 56m, this beautiful sloop will attract a lot of attention at the show and undoubtedly represent the classic sailing yacht revival at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.

On display with Perini Navi USA, Salute will be located at the ‘Superyacht Experience Dock 109’.