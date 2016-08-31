Athena

This is one of the largest sailing yachts on the water, simultaneously presenting an imposing size and sail plan while effortlessly reflecting a classic and elegant lifestyle on board. Presented at the Monaco Yacht Show with Burgess, the 90 metre Athena was launched into the waters of Holland in 2004 by Royal Huisman and completely updated during a refit programme in 2008.

Coral Ocean

Formerly known as Coral Island, this 72.54 metre motor yacht is one of the first original works of the late stylist Jon Bannenberg, from her clean exterior to Polynesian interior. Coral Ocean may be 22 years old, but she has been regularly maintained by her original builders at Lürssen Yachts; earning a place on this list due to her most recent winter refit which prepared her for the charter market.

Elements

The 80 metre superyacht Elements features unmistakeable style and enormous exterior spaces to create a vision of distinctive style. The trident-like lines and elegant nature of Elements are making a global debut at the Monaco Yacht Show next month, presenting the first launch of Turkish shipyard Yachtley.

TV

Superyacht TV was designed and built by one of the world’s most revered combinations of Espen Oeino and Lürssen Yachts in 2008. This distinctive 78.50 metre pedigree motor yacht underwent a full refit in 2012 and is being presented at the Monaco Yacht Show through Moran Yacht & Ship.

Suerte

Tankoa’s 69.30 metre superyacht Suerte was designed by Francesco Paszkowski to provide her owner with a vessel of boundless style. This is an expert take on modern superyacht design, with understated, cutting-edge profile and a beautiful interior by Margherita Casprini.

Sybaris

The 70 metre sailing yacht Sybaris is a milestone project for Perini Navi, the masters of creating unbridled freedom under sail. The high performance capabilities, extremely tasteful interiors and outstanding level of cutting-edge technology create a new dimension of 21st century luxury sailing for a passionate owner looking to embrace the freedom of the open sea.

Galactica Supernova

The largest superyacht built by Heesen Yachts to date, the stunning and sleek profile of the 70.07m Galactica Supernova is something to behold. Featuring a high-performance and revolutionary Fast Displacement Hull Form, an innovative propulsion system and high speed capabilities, Galactica Super Nova was created as a stylish and cutting-edge reflection of the yard’s 35 years of expertise.

Martha Ann

Measuring 70.11 metres, Martha Ann is being brought to Port Hercules with IYC, and is set to impress with an Espen Oeino exterior and Lürssen Yachts construction. The timeless style, deep blue hull and an understated, contemporary superstructure are a must-see for those in search of the true meaning of space.