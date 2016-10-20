TV

Superyacht TV left the drawing boards of Espen Oeino for the construction halls of Lürssen Yachts before hitting in the water in 2008. Available through Moran Yacht & Ship, this stand-out superyacht measures 78.5 metres (257’6” ft), featuring an immediately eye-catching baby-blue hull and flowing superstructure which only hint at the sophistication throughout. Her Alberto Pinto interior offers a relaxed South Beach style while the vast internal space holds ample room for true superyacht lifestyle amenities.

Galactica Supernova

After her world debut at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show, Galactica Supernova is headed for the Fort Lauderdale waters for an American premier. This is the largest superyacht ever built by Dutch shipyard Heesen Yachts, and a remarkable example of their design, engineering and style. A sleek profile stretches across 70.7 metres (229’10” ft) which can power through the water at top speeds of 30 knots.

Apogee

Built in 2003 by the Codecasa shipyard, Apogee is a vision of Made in Italy style taken to new lengths. Completely designed and built in-house, with a Della Role Design interior, this is a superyacht display for those looking for a sophisticated charter experience or a superyacht with more volume than her 62 metre (203’4” ft) length would have you believe.

Lady Lola

Oceanco is one of the finest yacht builders in the world, and Lady Lola is a testament not only to the yard’s quality, but timelessness in design. Launched in 2002, this is not an old yacht, but she is immaculately maintained nonetheless and, with exterior styling by The A Group, stands up to the style of modern superyachts of today. Far-cruising and highly private, this 62.60 metre (205’4” ft) superyacht is a must-see in Fort Lauderdale.

Just J’s

Delivered in 2016, Just J’s was built by Dutch family shipyard Hakvoort and offers those on board a world of luxury innovations through revolutionary design. Her five-deck layout – each with its own theme – gives her a comparatively high amount of volume for her size of 61 metres (200” ft) and stands as the shipyard’s largest launch to date. This is a significant yacht and one which will provide a first-hand look at Dutch attention to detail on the docks of Fort Lauderdale.

While this list covers our view of the must-see yachts on the more extreme end of the spectrum, visitors on the docks can make the most of other attending superyachts such as Party Girl, Madsummer, Mia Elise II, Skyfall, Fast & Furious, Huntress and hundreds more.

We’ll be bringing you updates from the docks of the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show during one of the most important political and economic phases for the United States, guaranteeing a valuable insight into the American Superyacht Market.