Dream Symphony

Dream Symphony is a 141m gaff schooner currently under construction at Turkish shipyard Dream Ship Victory. She was designed by Dykstra Naval Architects, and the interior design was created by Ken Freivokh. Her top speed is 19.5kn and her power comes from two 3350.0hp diesel-electric engines. She can accommodate up to 18 people with 32 crew members. She is also described to have a wooden hull.

Redwood

As one of the largest builders of colossal yachts, Lurssen is, of course, coming into 2019 with a bang, with a predicted 5 yachts over 100m being launched this year. The largest of these huge projects have been introduced as M/Y Redwood. At 139m, she can accommodate up to 36 guests in 20 cabins and was designed by Nuvolari Lenard.

FB277

Hull #277 from Benetti is set to be their largest project to date at 107m in length. Designed both externally and internally by Benetti, this project has been kept thoroughly under wraps, but it is known that she will be powered by two Rolls Royce diesel-electric engines and is expected to cruise at 16 knots with of a top speed of 18.5 knots.

(Update 03/01/19: Benetti FB277 has now launched. Read more here.)

Fiji

Another Lurssen project, M/Y Fiji is 95 metres in length and has been an ongoing project for Lurssen Yachts since 2015. With exterior design from Harrison Eidsgaard and interior design by Laura Sessa, Fiji will be able to accommodate upwards of 20 guests upon her completion. She will have some incredible standout features, including a large skylight that has been incorporated in the upper deck over which guests can safely walk and a fireplace for a special evening under the stars.

Yasmin

Oceanco will also be introducing a contender for 2019’s Top 100 this year with M/Y Yasmin. Yasmin is a 90m motoryacht, with interior design from Terence Disdale and exterior styling by Espen Oeino. She is said to have 7 cabins to accommodate 14 guests and space for 27 crew onboard. She will have several amenities including a helicopter hangar, outdoor cinema, sauna and jacuzzi on deck.

Artefact

Nobiskrug will this year launch their latest high-tech 80m project, Artefact. Designed by Gregory C Marshall, the yacht design will feature 223 individual pieces of glass and will weigh around 70 tonnes. Her interiors have been designed by Pascale Reymond, who said of the design: “The shape and size of windows really became a springboard for us for some incredible design."

While the list above names just a few of the superyachts we're anticipating will hit the water in 2019, we wish all involved the best of luck with their builds. In the meantime keep up to date with the latest largest yacht launches on our Top 100 pages.