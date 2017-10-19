Cloudbreak

At 72m, Abeking & Rasmussen’s Cloudbreak is a vessel that looks more than mean, yet on the inside; a soft solace as cosy as a Swiss Chalet. With ice-breaking capacity, she takes the 'Explorer Trend’ we’ve been following to a whole new level. Designed by Espen Oeino and listed for charter with SuperYachtsMonaco, her ability to take guests from sea level to sky level is unrivalled.

Spend an afternoon Heli-Skiing, sink into her sensual, LIAIGRE-designed spa before dining under starry Nordic skies. No; Cloudbreak doesn’t look out of place on the banks of Fort Lauderdale, but she does look much more at home in the Fjords.

Vertige

We’ve been carefully following Tankoa’s latest launch since she was titled S501 and sold back in 2015. Hitting the waters of Italia earlier this year, her boutique beginnings succeed the first in the yard’s fleet; Suerte.

All 50-metres of her slick silhouette are styled by Francesco Paszkowski for a truly Italian flair, while her premiere just a few weeks ago at the MYS took the world by storm. Keep lookout for her fold-out terraces; the perfect location to sip an espresso in the warm Florida sun.



TV

A recent addition to the Edmiston sales fleet; TV is a 78m Lurssen classic designed by none other than Espen Oeino. A winning combination of both style and substance, her creamy grey hull is as distinctive as her lines are Lurssen. On the inside there’s a nod to Parisian studio, Alberto Pinto Design, who’s subtly sophisticated interiors keep the vessel, launched back in 2008, as current as a latest launch and down below, space for 27 doting crew. Her highlights include a heli-deck, beach club and fold-down terrace built for lazy afternoons.

Vanish

With a year in the water under her belt, one of Feadship’s many recent fleet additions is 66m superyacht Vanish. Her lines are remarkably distinctive; sharp yet futuristic with a forward-thinking aesthetic thanks to Dutch designers at Eidsgaard Design. Slick and white on the exterior, her modern appeal transcends to the inside, where Zen-like spaces are complemented by a clever and conscious layout that gives Vanish a certain something. On the banks of FLIBS, her beach club is distinctive, with a bow area to welcome guests in true Feadship luxury.

Turquoise

A 2011 charter yacht recently turned Art Deco film star; all 55m’s of Turquoise Yachts, Turquoise enjoyed a head to toe refit in 2014 and is listed for sale with boutique brokerage, Cecil Wright & Partners. Recently starring off the banks or Monte-Carlo, her small role in hit Sky TV series, Riviera sparked plenty of talk around a superyacht that couldn’t look more at home in Monaco. Built to roam the Med, her charter ability is unrivalled and outdoor cinema on the main aft deck, a more than welcome addition.

With the show quickly approaching, we're looking forward to seeing you there but in the meantime, take a look back at our Round Up Video from FLIBS 2016!