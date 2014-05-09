My Sky is a 51m full displacement long range motor yacht of 660GT with a range of 5.400Nm at 10 knots. Her bold but sleek exterior is due to Frank Laupman of Omega Architects and perfectly matches her impressive performance statistics. Her distinctive look is thanks to flush mounted tinted windows thermo bonded to the superstructure create a continuous wall of glass, alongside a number of other contemporary design elements; including a touch and go helicopter pad.

World renowned architect Erick van Egeraat designed the ultra-contemporary, sharp and sophisticated interior. Emphasizing a strong contrast between dark and light throughout the yacht, a homogenous and luxurious atmosphere is created; combining crisp white leather with dark high-gloss Makassar wood and showing beautiful natural stone inlay patterns of spectacularly patterned back-lit white onyx into a black marble base.

My Sky accommodates 12 guests in five cabins. The spacious full beam master suite is located on the main deck forward and boasts a large bathroom including a full natural stone clad steam shower and a spacious walk-in closet. The four guest cabins are located on the lower deck.

My Sky is due for delivery to her Owners in November 2014 after intensive sea trials in the North Sea.