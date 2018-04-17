Having launched only recently, this sleek and stylish superyacht was designed to offer a powerful first impression on the water through both size and flowing, natural lines.

This contemporary Top 100 yacht is full-steel displacement and brings space on board to new levels thanks to a 13.8-metre beam and space for 12 guests in 11 cabins; that's omitting the crew of 26 highly-skilled staff on board.

While this yacht is still somewhat secretive, the build renderings offer a look at the lifestyle on board; highlighted with contemporary, stripped-back interiors and ample open spaces for those charting the oceans with O'Ptasia.

Fitted with everything the modern charter guest could desire, from high-tech AV fit-outs to an arsenal of tenders and toys, this is a new charter machine preparing to cruise the Mediterranean this year.

The clean styling, rich wood accents and complementary white palette of O’Ptasia opens her up to a world of tastes and demands, with facilities such as steam room, massage room, helipad, giant beach club and pool to top off the experience side of life.

Five decks, statement style and open spaces to make the most of any journey, Golden Yachts has introduced a new addition to the global charter fleet which will undoubtedly bring staying power, and style, to the market. We look forward to bringing you more about the launch of O’Ptasia as and when details emerge.